Andrew Graystone
Andrew Graystone is a writer, broadcaster and journalist who has written and presented over 1000 programmes and talks for BBC Radios 2, 4 and 5Live. He is an academic theologian specialising in theological communication and is the author of Faith, Hope and Mischief: Tiny Acts of Rebellion (Canterbury Press)
- Opinion
Dear bishops at the Lambeth Conference, please DO SOMETHING
To most people, the Lambeth Conference has looked like episcopal equivalent of a bar room brawl over LGBT issues, says Andrew Graystone. If the bishops want to change that perception, they need to act quickly, be creative, and use the power of story and symbol to present a positive case for following Jesus, he says
- Opinion
PJ Smyth is a victim of trauma. He deserves our support, not our condemnation
PJ Smyth has been forced to step down as the leader of a US church movement affiliated to Newfrontiers, after a report concluded he did not disclose important information about his father’s abuses. But Andrew Graystone, who wrote a book on the John Smyth case, says PJ was his father’s first and most damaged victim.