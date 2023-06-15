Alithea Williams
Alithea Williams has been heavily involved in the pro-life movement since her student days, and was a founding member of the Alliance of Pro-Life Students. She joined the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) as a communications officer in 2016, and is now combining her love of politics with pro-life work as campaigns and parliamentary research officer.
