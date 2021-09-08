Aaron Loose
Aaron Loose is a freelance journalist working in news, culture and music.
- Reviews
Kanye West is rapping about Jesus again. But don’t get too excited. Donda is a flawed project
Kanye West’s new project was streamed 775 million times in a week. Donda is a tribute to the rapper’s late mother, and examines the healing power of faith. But the album also has a much darker side, says Aaron Loose
- Opinion
Freedom: Justin Bieber’s Gospel EP is all about grace
Pop superstar Justin Bieber has released a surprise EP. And many of the lyrics position Christianity as a transformative grace, says our reviewer