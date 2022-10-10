Will Van Der Hart
Will is an author, communicator and pastoral specialist. He is an ordained Anglican priest, director of mental health charity Mind and Soul Foundation and executive coach trained through GiantWorldwide and Resurgo. His latest book, Mind Fuel (Hodder & Stoughton), with Bear Grylls, is available now
- Opinion
Bear Grylls and I have lost friends to suicide. We’ve written a book to help men work on their mental fitness
Anxiety and depression increased by 25 per cent during Covid-19. In a stressful and turbulent world, Will Van Der Hart and Bear Grylls are praying that this World Mental Health Day, those who are struggling will ask for help