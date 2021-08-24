Whitney Adshead
Whitney Adshead grew up in Texas. She loves theological discussions, reading, the outdoors and the adventure of raising her four little boys
A Mind Of Their Own - Katharine Hill
At a time when anxiety and low self-esteem are on the rise, Katharine Hill, UK director for Care for the Family, gives the reader helpful principles for raising children in a postpandemic world. The end goal? Encouragement that young people can still become confident, resilient and secure adults.
Faith After Doubt - Brian McLaren
Brian McLaren’s latest book is an absolute must-read. From the first page until the last, Faith After Doubt is a gripping, honest and practical book for Christian who is experiencing doubt.
Women In A Patriarchal World - Elaine Storkey
This wonderfully engaging book is a concise chronological study of the many different women who span the Old and New Testaments.