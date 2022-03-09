Wayne Zschech
Wayne is the Field Leader of Operation Mobilisation in Ukraine, overseeing teams across the country. He is originally from Australia but moved to Ukraine at the age of 17 for what was meant to be a one-year trip. He never left. He is a pastor and entrepreneur. His wife and four children are Ukrainian.
‘I’ve been a church leader in Ukraine for 30 years. I’m not going anywhere’
Wayne Zschech has been a church leader in Ukraine for nearly 30 years. He’s not intending to leave any time soon