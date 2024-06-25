Tony Wilson
UK workers are among the saddest in Europe. But Christians shouldn’t be among them
Ninety per cent of employees in the UK are not actively engaged by their jobs, and we have the second highest level of workplace sadness in Europe. It’s bad for individuals and the economy, says Tony Wilson
Ayaan Hirsi Ali says she “chooses to believe” in Christianity. Is it that simple?
The former Muslim turned atheist says she “chooses to believe” the claims of Christianity. Tony Wilson agrees that reason often has a part to play in a journey towards faith. But it isn’t everything.
Bambie Thug’s Eurovision song was drenched in darkness. Stop normalising the occult
‘Doomsday Blue’ was another example of a liberal backlash against the institutional church. That’s fair enough, says Tony Wilson. But the demonic imagery was a dangerous step too far, he says
What would Jesus say about sick note culture?
The Prime Minister has vowed to tackle what he calls, “Britain’s sick note culture”. In responding, Tony Wilson says Christians are called to be compassionate to those who are sick, but argues the Bible also encourages us to work hard and be wise in not facilitating over-dependence
Putin might quote Jesus, but he’s no saviour of Christianity
Opening a Moscow youth centre, Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has compared himself to Jesus. It’s the latest in a long line of populist leaders using religious rhetoric for political gain, says Tony Wilson
One Day reminds us that God works through all our stories
The Netflix adaptation of David Nicholl’s book uses story and time to reveal how Dexter and Emma are formed by events and choices. It’s the same way that God writes all our stories, says Tony Wilson
Depictions of Jesus have always been controversial. Seville’s Holy Week poster is no exception
Can a ‘sexy’ poster of Christ serve as a good invitation to church? Or does the furore that has surrounded it say more about our relationship with our body than the artist’s actual intention?
‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’ contains hard lessons for the Church
The dramatisation of what has been called “the UK’s most widespread miscarriage of justice” should be a warning to the Church and Christians everywhere that truth is more important than reputation. We must fight for it at all costs
Is the Pope in favour of blessing same-sex unions?
LGBT Catholics have welcomed a new statement from Pope Francis, which has been interpreted as opening the door to blessing same-sex relationships
'I was a staunch atheist but reading medieval theology led me to Christ'
Charlotte Gauthier wanted to save people from believing in God. Encountering the beauty of an ancient church building unexpectedly stopped her in her tracks
The Sixth Commandment: This sensitive BBC drama holds vital lessons for today’s Church
The tragic stories of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin have their roots in the loneliness that can often come from living alone. It is both a warning and a challenge to the Christian community, says Tony Wilson
The Archbishop of York is wrong. The Lord’s Prayer isn’t problematic
The Archbishop of York recently called the Lord’s Prayer ‘problematic’ because it refers to God as ‘Father’. Christians might like to debate the gender of God, but there’s a reason scripture uses the male pronoun, says Tony Wilson
The Green Man might be pagan. But for Christians, he’s still useful
Some Christians are concerned about the pagan overtones of the Green Man positioned at the foot of the King’s coronation invites, but let’s not be scornful of this symbol, it might just open up a fruitful evangelistic discussion, says Tony Wilson
If we cancel Josh Butler, we may have to do the same for St Augustine
Pastor and author Joshua Ryan Butler may not have formulated his ideas about sex as carefully as he might have done, but he is certainly on to something profoundly Christian that has a long and rich heritage, says Tony Wilson
From Madonna to Sam Smith – Why do pop stars suddenly think blasphemy is acceptable?
The cross provokes big emotions of every kind, so we shouldn’t be surprised when celebrities despise and desecrate it. But free speech is a two-way street, says Tony Wilson
Christians can support striking workers in good conscience
With new legislation on it’s way that would limit the rights of some workers to strike, Tony Wilson says Christians should oppose the government’s plans to crack down on industrial action
Andrew Tate’s behaviour is abhorrent. But when I prayed for him, God did something surprising
When Tony Wilson first read about Andrew Tate in the newspaper, he thought he was a monster. But when he prayed about the situation, God broke his heart in surprising ways and challenged him about his own lifestyle
Deny yourself: How to bring your appetites and desires to order in 2023
By rekindling our rich tradition of self-denial, Christians in the West will reap an abundant spiritual harvest and learn to cope better with life’s painful losses, says Tony Wilson
Why I left evangelicalism behind to become a Roman Catholic
Tony Wilson spent 30 years in the evangelical Church before converting to Catholicism. He describes his extraordinary journey