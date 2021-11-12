Tim Osmond
Tim Osmond is the UK ambassador for Help The Persecuted, a Christian charity that is committed to rescue, restore and rebuild the lives of persecuted believers in hostile countries. Last year the ministry helped over 46,000 people and continues to support people inside, and now outside of, Afghanistan with evacuation, food, housing, and medical assistance
Contact info
- Website:
- https://htp.org/
- Real Life
How 750 persecuted Christians were rescued from Afghanistan
The evacuation was nearly thwarted, but God had a plan, reports a Christian charity helping to rescue Christians from the Taliban