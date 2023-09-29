Tim Gee
Tim Gee is the General Secretary of Friends World Committee for Consultation (FWCC), the international organisation of Quakers worldwide. He has previously worked for Friends of the Earth, Christian Aid and Amnesty International. Tim has written for publications including The Guardian, New Internationalist and the Independent. His latest book is Open for Liberation: an activist reads the Bible (Christian Alternative Books).
- Opinion
‘I am because we are’ - what Christians can learn from the African concept of ‘ubuntu’
The theme of this World Quaker Day is the little-known African word ‘ubuntu’. In an increasingly divided world, understanding what unites us as Christians is vital, says Tim Gee