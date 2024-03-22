Tim Farron MP
Tim Farron is MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, and former Leader of the Liberal Democrats. He is the author of A Mucky Business: Why Christians should get involved in politics. Tim is also the host of Premier’s ‘A Mucky Business’ podcast, which you can listen to on your chosen podcast provider.
Putin rigged the Russian election but God is still in control
Democracy is a fragile thing, says Tim Farron MP. Christians must value it, engage with it and pray for change
Jesus said do not be afraid of rumours of wars. Here's how you should live instead
Amid growing conflict in the Middle East and continued aggression in Ukraine, rumours of a third world war and conscription abound. How should Christians respond in a time of deepening international crisis?
Why, as a Christian MP, I’m opposing the Government’s Rwanda plan
The Rwanda bill does away with the Christian view of human rights on which our society is based. To disregard this sets a dangerous precedent for everyone, says Tim Farron MP
How to hold onto hope this Christmas
The hope of advent seems a long way off against the backdrop of war, famine and disaster. That’s where lament comes in, says Tim Farron MP
Don’t be like Braverman. Choose the path of peace
Suella Braverman was dismissed from government for stoking division in an already divided society. Christians are called to resist the easy option of silos, says Tim Farron MP, instead choosing to walk a path of peace through the culture wars
The King’s Speech reminds Christians to keep praying for those in power
Whether monarchist or royalist, left or right, we all have a responsibility to pray for those in power, says Tim Farron. The King’s Speech is a good opportunity to do so, and a reminder of who holds the ultimate power
Kate Forbes believes it’s “risky” to hide your faith. I think she’s right
Having recently interviewed Kate Forbes MSP on the challenges of working as a Christian politician, Tim Farron MP says the political sphere needs voices of faith more than ever
Why migrants and marine explorers are equal in God’s eyes
The death of five people on the Titan submersible and up to 500 on a migrant boat off Greece were both tragic, says Tim Farron. But they did not provoke an equal response – from the media or the authorities
Boris’ resignation and Sturgeon’s arrest show politics is still a mucky business. Christians must show a better way
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested. Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP and Donald Trump has been indicted. The murky world of politics may be mucky, but only by being involved can Christians clean it up, says Tim Farron
Phillip Schofield: Sin, power and how to resist the urge to be a Pharisee
In the court of public opinion there is rarely room for forgiveness or redemption, observes Tim Farron MP
Boris Johnson and those lockdown parties: should Christians care?
Is the focus on what the ex-prime minister knew about gatherings at No 10 a distraction from the real issues of politics, asks Tim Farron, or is it an opportunity to highlight the importance of honesty and integrity in high office?
Gary Lineker is right. The Illegal Immigration Bill is shameful - Christians must stand against it
Tim Farron MP says the government’s proposed legislation is disproportionate and simply won’t work. We need a system that honours human rights - and Christians should be fighting for that harder than anyone, he says
I could have been wiser when quizzed about sexuality. Kate Forbes has done much better
Kate Forbes has been “incredibly brave” in the way she’s fielded questions on her Christian beliefs in recent days, says Tim Farron. Given she’s continuing to top the polls in the race to become Scotland’s next First Minister, the public clearly value her honesty and integrity, he says
200 children are missing in Britain. Where is the Christian outrage?
As the scandal of child asylum seekers disappearing from UK hotels continues to unfold, Tim Farron says Jesus doesn’t care where the missing children are from. He’s more bothered that we don’t seem to care
Workers deserve a fair wage. Let's be praying for a just resolution to strike action
Whatever our views on the ongoing strikes that continue to disrupt our public services, Christians should be committed to praying for peace, justice and God’s wisdom, says Tim Farron
Awaab Ishak’s death is inexcusable. Christians should be outraged
We are all made in God’s image, says Tim Farron. Taking good care of the most vulnerable in our society is a fundamental part of what it means to follow Jesus
Matt Hancock can’t earn his forgiveness in the jungle, but God will freely give it to him if he asks
By showing that he can brave the insects and the ick factor, Matt Hancock is hoping to rehabilitate himself in the eyes of the nation. But even if he wins I’m a Celeb, will the public penance really offer him the release that he is seeking? And what happens if he doesn’t?
Politics shouldn’t be about status and ambition. It’s supposed to be about service
Jesus warned us that “those who exalt themselves will be humbled”, says Tim Farron MP, as he recaps a tumultuous week in politics and argues that if service is beneath a politician, then leadership should be too
Tim Farron: The Queen’s faith was a source of wisdom for all her prime ministers – she will be greatly missed
The Queen was never shy about sharing her faith, says former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Tim Farron, and this is why her wise counsel was so vital for Britain’s political leaders
Pray for our leaders to act justly for the whole population, not just those who might vote for them
Praying for those in authority should not be seen as a last resort but an urgent imperative – especially in times of change, says Tim Farron