Steve Stockman
Steve Stockman is the minister of Fitzroy Presbyterian Church in Belfast, N. Ireland and author of Walk On: The Spiritual Journey of U2.
- Reviews
Bono’s emotive memoir lets you into his soul - and it’s full of God too
Steve Stockman, who himself authored a book on the faith of U2, says Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story provides further evidence of the depth and devotion of Bono’s Christian faith
- Real Life
I’m an Irish Protestant who just met the Pope. But I promise I’m not a heretic!
It was an honour to be invited into the Pope’s presence, writes Presbyterian minister Steve Stockman