Steve Jones
Rev Steve Jones is a former Royal Marine and served in the Falklands war conflict. After leaving the forces, he worked as a police officer and a barrister before joining the ministry. He has served in both the UK and the USA and is now Team Rector of Exmouth, Littleham and Lympstone parish in Devon.
I was bombed in the Falklands war, but God miraculously saved me
The Falklands war ended 40 years ago today. But for Steve Jones, whose life was miraculously saved during a bombing raid on Ajax Bay during the conflict, it was just the start of his faith journey