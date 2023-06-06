Steve Cox

Steve is Chair of the Church and Media Network, which runs Christians in Media. Steve is an experienced strategic marketer and corporate communications specialist. A former Director of Communications at the Council for World Mission (CWM), Steve played a key role in managing a full-scale, strategic review of its life, work and mission. Earlier, as CEO, Steve headed up a children's cancer charity, developing long-term strategies to provide respite holidays for children and parents. He also spearheaded a successful PR/lobbying campaign to change the UK Broadcasting Act on behalf of United Christian Broadcasters. Steve spends his time writing, speaking and mentoring.