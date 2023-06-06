Steve Cox
Steve is Chair of the Church and Media Network, which runs Christians in Media. Steve is an experienced strategic marketer and corporate communications specialist. A former Director of Communications at the Council for World Mission (CWM), Steve played a key role in managing a full-scale, strategic review of its life, work and mission. Earlier, as CEO, Steve headed up a children's cancer charity, developing long-term strategies to provide respite holidays for children and parents. He also spearheaded a successful PR/lobbying campaign to change the UK Broadcasting Act on behalf of United Christian Broadcasters. Steve spends his time writing, speaking and mentoring.
Christians shouldn’t be attacking Phillip Schofield. We should be praying for him
Rather than joining the chorus of outrage, Christians should be counter cultural in showing love - even to those who have wandered far from God’s standards, says Steve Cox
Isabel Oakeshott broke confidentiality when she leaked WhatsApp messages. But I won’t condemn her
The chair of Christians in Media says journalists are entitled to breach ethical guidelines in cases of overwhelming public interest
Christian leaders have shared fake news about Ukraine on social media. Here's how to avoid being caught out
Misleading social media posts about the Ukranian conflict are proliferating, and Christians are being caught out. Steve Cox explains how you can verify before pressing the 'share' button
Christians are too critical of the BBC. I think we should be praying for their new religion editor
As the BBC appoints Aleem Maqbool to be its new religion editor, Steve Cox issues a rallying cry to the Church to tell the story of Christ’s transforming love well