Stephen Timms MP

The Rt Hon Stephen Timms has been Member of Parliament for East Ham since 1994. He is the Labour Party's Faith Envoy. He was a Minister from 1998 to 2010, including sitting in the Cabinet as Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2006-7, and was the Shadow Minister for Employment from 2010 until 2015. In January 2020 he was elected to chair the Work and Pensions Select Committee. Stephen is the former Chair of Christians on the Left.