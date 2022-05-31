Sebastian Delfs
Sebastian Delfs is a Catholic educator in England with an interest in how the Church can engage with contemporary issues without devolving into culture wars
- Opinion
Homophobia is not the problem in the gay author case. Anti-Catholic bigotry is
The Archdiocese of Southwark’s decision to cancel a talk by gay author Simon James Green at John Fisher School in Purley, and its subsequent fallout has been one of the more unedifying news stories of recent weeks. The Archdiocese shouldn’t have cancelled the visit, says Sebastian Delfs, but neither are they guilty of homophobia