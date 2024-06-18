Savitri Hensman
Savitri Hensman is an activist and writer. She is author of Sexuality, struggle and saintliness: same-sex love and the church (Ekklesia, 2016)
Pride can be divisive. I want to disagree well
Savitri Hensman responds to Christian Concern’s claim that Pride flags represent an “anything-goes” approach to sex
Enough of the culture wars. We need Christian peacemakers
The National Conservative Conference may have featured Christian voices, but it nevertheless stoked societal divisions, argues Savitri Hensman. She believes the Bible calls us to lay down our weapons and instead pursue peace
Don’t remove your children from school if they encounter trans pupils. It’s an opportunity to talk about difference
Equalities specialist Savitri Hensman says this Christian couple missed an opportunity to prepare their children to live in a sometimes confusing world