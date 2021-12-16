Sarah Wickett
Deacon Sarah Wickett is a minister at High Street and Batford Methodist churches in Harpenden. A key aspect of her work is connecting the church with the community. She is keen to find ways in which the church can work alongside the community and be a force for good, to be a blessing. Yarn blessing the community through knitted angels is an example of her work.
- Real Life
Why our church is knitting angels to bring a Christmas message of hope
Angels let us know that God is with us and reassure us that we need not fear. And that’s a message that our communities need now more than ever, says Sarah Wickett