Sarah Sedgwick

Sarah has a personal testimony of leaving a lesbian relationship of 16 years to follow Jesus. She established Transformed Ministries in 2019 and is passionate about creating spacious places for all who navigate questions around sexuality, gender and faith to be open and to meet like minded individuals; whether they are impacted personally, as family members or as church leaders.

Website:
www.transformedbygodslove.com