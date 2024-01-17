Sarah Sedgwick
Sarah has a personal testimony of leaving a lesbian relationship of 16 years to follow Jesus. She established Transformed Ministries in 2019 and is passionate about creating spacious places for all who navigate questions around sexuality, gender and faith to be open and to meet like minded individuals; whether they are impacted personally, as family members or as church leaders.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.transformedbygodslove.com
- Opinion
Why Christian parents of LGBT kids are afraid to talk
Parents who are wrestling with issues of sexuality and gender in their family are too scared to admit they hold traditional Christian views, warns Sarah Sedgwick