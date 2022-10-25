Samantha Smith
Samantha is a conservative journalist and commentator at the Spectator, The Daily Mail and The Telegraph.
- Opinion
Children are still being groomed, raped and exploited in Church. Things must change
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse identified a ”callous indifference” to the suffering of victims in a Church that prefers to protect its own reputation over the most vulnerable in its flock, says Samantha Smith
- Opinion
I was 17 and homeless when Covid shut schools. The government must make it up to kids like me
Samantha Smith was studying for her A-Levels when schools were closed due to Covid-19. Like many vulnerable young people, it turned her world upside down. The education secretary has now admitted it was a “mistake” to ban kids from the classroom, but she believes the government must do more to repair the damage done