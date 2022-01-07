Ryan Diaz
Ryan Diaz is a poet, writer, and theologian from Queens, NY. He holds a BA in History from St. Johns University and is currently completing a MA in Biblical Studies. His work has been featured in publications like Ekstasis, Dappled Things and Busted Halo. Ryan’s writing attempts to find the divine in the ordinary, the thin place where fantasy and reality meet. His first poetry collection, For Those Wandering Along the Way, was released in 2021. He currently lives in Queens, NY with his wife Janiece. Keep up with Ryan's work at www.avagueidea.com
Sins as old as time: one year on from the Capitol riots
Protestors remade God in their own image, says Ryan Diaz. But we all need to re-examine our allegiance to the Jesus of the Gospels
3 ways Pentecost speaks to our post-pandemic world
Here’s why Pentecost is more relevant than ever says Ryan Diaz
3 reasons why you should get off the sofa and go back to physical church
As lockdown eases, many churches are preparing to open their doors. But after more than a year of Zoom, many Christians wonder if regular Sunday worship is worth the effort
The fight for racial justice is tiring. Let this vision of the future spur you on
As the Church of England’s Anti-Racism Taskforce publishes its report this Stephen Lawrence Day, and the world continues to respond to the conviction of Geoge Floyd’s murderer, Ryan Diaz urges Christians to persevere in the fight for justice