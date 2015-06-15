Ruth Padilla DeBorst
Ruth is part of INFEMIT, the International Fellowship for Mission as Transformation.
- Opinion
How evangelism and social action got separated
Evangelism and social action go hand in hand, says Ruth Padilla deBorst. But somehow, we separated them. Here’s how it happened...
- Opinion
Will you include the outsiders?
On one particular Sabbath, towards the beginning of his ministry, Jesus makes clear the purpose for which he has been sent into the world. All eyes were glued on him as he stood up that morning; expectation was written on the faces there. After all, Jesus was one of them, their homegrown boy; and word had been going around about him.
- Opinion
Thought for the week: Practising what we preach
Jesus declared publicly that he had been sent to preach, to teach, to free, to heal, to bring justice. And, contrary to the expectations of many, he did not restrict his ministry to his fellow-Jews.
- Opinion
Thought for the week: Is your church different to your culture?
Today, mass media, business, travel and concerted trade agreements work together to erase local tastes, life-styles and values, and convert the globe into one big shopping mall.
- Opinion
Thought for the week: How do we live our lives worthy of the gospel?
We say ‘good morning’ so easily. But to be truthful, this is not a good morning for too many people.