Ruth Garner

Does the idea of socialising bring you out in a cold sweat? Does opening up your home have to be daunting? If you think hospitality in church is as bad as the TV programme Come Dine with Me, with guests snootily judging how well risen your soufflé is while rooting through your drawers, then you’re not alone. I’m pretty sure many of us worry that when we invite friends and strangers into our home that we will be overwhelmed with the stress of it – worrying that our guests are judging our wit and hosting abilities and secretly making mental notes of areas for improvement.