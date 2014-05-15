Ruth Garner
Ruth is a freelance writer and lifestyle blogger. She worked previously in entertainment PR.
Welcome to the New - MercyMe
MercyMe are back with ten grace-filled, foot-tapping, contagious tracks. Hot on the heels of The Hurt and The Healer, their eighth studio album is no doubt set to reach similarly dizzy heights.
Q&A: Jimmy Cooke & Casey Corum
Vineyard Records’ latest album Spirit Burn was recorded live at Feltham Vineyard. Ruth Garner spoke to manager Jimmy Cooke and the album’s producer Casey Corum about worship in the Vineyard movement.
Can't Host Won't Host
Does the idea of socialising bring you out in a cold sweat? Does opening up your home have to be daunting? If you think hospitality in church is as bad as the TV programme Come Dine with Me, with guests snootily judging how well risen your soufflé is while rooting through your drawers, then you’re not alone. I’m pretty sure many of us worry that when we invite friends and strangers into our home that we will be overwhelmed with the stress of it – worrying that our guests are judging our wit and hosting abilities and secretly making mental notes of areas for improvement.
Building a Platform
The dream of many is celebrity. But is the lure of fame and fortune winning out over kingdom-building and serving God? On Sunday 23 June, a previously unknown Anglican priest ended an otherwise normal wedding by instigating an upbeat dancing flashmob. The video went viral, topping the ‘most watched’ video charts and Kate Bottley briefly became a ‘name’, in some households at least.
Church without God
Far from a one-off gimmick, the atheist Sunday Assembly has taken off in a way no one could have predicted. Ruth Garner went to learn its secret.
Have You Got The X Factor?
Well, it's that time of year again. The nights are drawing in, the shelves are already brimming with Christmas treats and last weekend The X Factor live shows began.
Am I Missing Something? The Winners!
Based on the popular Christianity magazine column, Am I Missing Something? written by Ruth Roberts, looks at Christianity through the eyes of a new believer. The book adds to the articles that Ruth wrote each month for three years, expands on her past and includes letters to her father about ...
The Blue Marble
I think it's time I let you in on a secret. I kept a moon diary as a child. Not content with Barbie dolls, Sylvanian families or playing in the garden with my friends, every night I drew a picture of the moon. The idea, so my father told me, ...
The Spirit Filled Life
Last Saturday I had the pleasure of attending Premier Christian Radio'sWoman to Woman conference. The event was completely sold out and expectations were high. I went along with my Christianity hat on, and attempted to live tweet, take notes, listen and respond (insert obvious pun about being a woman and ...
Think Before You Tweet
Your alarm goes at 6.45am, what's the first thing that you do? Well, if you're anything like me you reach for your phone and immediately check Facebook and Twitter. Obsessed with social media? Possibly. The vast majority of my friends have an online presence. They tweet, update their statuses and ...