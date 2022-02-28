Rosalind Revans
Rosalind Revans attended medical school in Leeds prior to moving to Hull, where she worked as a junior doctor. She is currently a GP trainee, having worked in multiple specialties in the hospital as part of her training. She is a member of the Christian Medical Fellowship and has completed their deeper volunteer programme.
- Reviews
This is going to hurt: What the hard-hitting medical drama means to me as a Christian doctor
Adam Kay’s BBC drama deals with serious themes. But a supportive church and the help of God can make all the difference, says Rosalind Revans