Rónán Johnston
Rónán Johnston has spent most of the last three decades writing music for TV, film and theatre, and producing hit pop records. He has worked with BBC, ITV, Channel 4, MTV. As a sideline he has released 14 contemporary Christian albums with his band Emmaus, and many of his songs are sung around the world. In a change of direction, he has worked with his wife, Joanne, as a psychotherapist since 2015. They have two children and live in the Wicklow hills near Dublin.
Fr Dermott Donnelly (1967-2022): A humble, hilarious, prayerful priest who loved everyone
The Catholic Priest, who was the brother of television personality Dec, will especially be remembered for communicating the ministry of Jesus to lost and confused teenagers, says Ronan Johnston