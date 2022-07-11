Rónán Johnston

Rónán Johnston has spent most of the last three decades writing music for TV, film and theatre, and producing hit pop records. He has worked with BBC, ITV, Channel 4, MTV. As a sideline he has released 14 contemporary Christian albums with his band Emmaus, and many of his songs are sung around the world. In a change of direction, he has worked with his wife, Joanne, as a psychotherapist since 2015. They have two children and live in the Wicklow hills near Dublin.