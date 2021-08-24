Robin Crow
Robin Crow is a medical journalist and former editor of some of the UK’s leading medical newspapers. He contributes to the lay and medical press and writes broadcast documentary treatments. Robin was chief executive to Spa Health Television, editorial director of Doctors’ Guide and publisher of The Health Correspondent.
- Magazine Features
Faith can heal. But doctors are reluctant to have spiritual conversations
As evidence suggests that belief in God can have positive effects on your health, some are arguing for doctors to take a more active role in discussing faith with their patients