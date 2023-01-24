Rita C. Joy Vincent
Rita C. Joy Vincent is the author of God Makes All Things Beautiful in His Time (Faithbuilders Publishing). She attends Catford Assemblies of God Pentecostal Church, where she leads the evangelism team.
‘I was 8 years old when God gave me a prophetic vision. People tried to silence me, but God was faithful’
Although she grew up in a Christian home, it took a tragedy to drive Rita Vincent back into the arms of God. Through her early life in Ghana, via Nigeria to London, she’s learned that God has always been there, and his timing is perfect