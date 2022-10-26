Richard McCallum
Dr Richard McCallum is a sociologist of religion and a senior fellow at the Centre for Muslim-Christian Studies Oxford. CMCS Oxford is a Christian research centre which brings Muslims and Christians together to relate honestly, think rigorously, and explore their respective traditions and religious texts, through teaching and research, discussion and public education.
- Opinion
Should the Muslim call to prayer be broadcast in the UK?
The decision to allow mosques to broadcast the call to prayer in the UK has been contested by some Christians. Are they right to do so?