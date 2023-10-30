Rev Peter Laws

Rev Peter Laws is the creator of the acclaimed Matt Hunter crime fiction novels, Purged, Unleashed and Severed (Allison and Busby). He’s also the author of the non-fiction book The Frighteners: Why We Love Monsters, Ghosts, Death and Gore (Icon Books) where he treks across Transylvania, Rome and Britain, trying to understand - and defend - the human morbid streak. Find out more at peterlaws.co.uk or follow him on Twitter @revpeterlaws.