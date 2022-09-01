Rev Nathan Jones
Rev Nathan Jones is the senior minister of Oasis Church Waterloo and leader of Oasis Hub Waterloo, a charity committed to radical local community transformation. He spends as much spare time as possible playing sport or guitar, but as the dad of two kids, this amounts to not a great deal of time. He would give almost anything to see Wales win the Rugby World Cup.
- Opinion
Some think Greenbelt festival isn’t Christian enough – I disagree
Prominent atheist Richard Dawkins was platformed along with a distinctly un-Christian comedy and music line-up