Rev Dr K. Augustine Tanner-Ihm
Rev. Dr K. Augustine Tanner-Ihm is an Anglican priest, lecturer and missionary. He is EDI facilitator assistant curate and director of outreach and small groups at St. James and Emmanuel Church in Didsbury
- Opinion
What is Ascension Day and why do Christians celebrate it?
The marking of Jesus’ ascent into heaven is a profound celebration of his triumph over death, says Rev Dr K Augustine Tanner-Ihm. Here’s why we celebrate it, and what it means for Christians of all denominations
- Opinion
Evangelicals are obsessed with sex. But Christians should be marked by our love for the poor
As debates over same-sex relationships continue, evangelicals in the Church of England are looking more and more out of touch, says Rev Dr K. Augustine Tanner-Ihm. He believes the focus should be put back on the issues Jesus and the early Church cared about