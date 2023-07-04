Rev Dr Christopher Landau
Christopher was appointed Director of ReSource in 2021. The charity supports ‘little, local, ordinary’ churches in spiritual renewal, and has grown out of Anglican Renewal Ministries. Christopher has a DPhil in Christian Ethics from the University of Oxford and is the author of A Theology of Disagreement (SCM Press) and Loving Disagreement: The Problem is the Solution (Equipping the Church). He was previously a BBC correspondent covering religion.
- Opinion
CofE leaders have forgotten Church teaching on sex
The proposed Prayers of Love and Faith, offering blessings for LGBT couples, go before General Synod this week. But Rev Dr Christopher Landau says fundamental questions remain unanswered. He’s making a plea for theological coherence
- Opinion
Welby won’t give his opinion on gay marriage. Perhaps Dietrich Bonhoeffer can help
Church of England bishops are finalising proposals in response to same-sex marriage for February’s meeting of the General Synod. Could Bonhoeffer’s seminal text on Church unity help as decisions on sexuality are made?
- Opinion
The Queen was anointed. You can be too
Revd Dr Christopher Landau reflects on the significance of the Queen’s royal anointing, and the value it holds in the life of Christians today