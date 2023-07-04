Rev Dr Christopher Landau

Christopher was appointed Director of ReSource in 2021. The charity supports ‘little, local, ordinary’ churches in spiritual renewal, and has grown out of Anglican Renewal Ministries. Christopher has a DPhil in Christian Ethics from the University of Oxford and is the author of A Theology of Disagreement (SCM Press) and Loving Disagreement: The Problem is the Solution (Equipping the Church). He was previously a BBC correspondent covering religion.