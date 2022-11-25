Rachel Matthews
Rachel Matthews is Wales & Midlands Correspondent, Coordinator and Regional Producer for Premier.
- Testimonies
‘God used donkeys to rescue me from addiction’
After leaving the army, Patrick Barrett turned to alcohol to cope with trauma, but God called him back to his childhood faith using the most unlikely means
- Interviews
Stef Reid: The world champion Paralympian on the accident which changed her life
The five-time world record holder, reigning world champion (London 2017 long jump), model and broadcaster shares her remarkable testimony
- Interviews
Max Lucado: The prolific author on lockdown struggles and the antitode to anxiety
Max Lucado talks to Rachel Matthews about what he believes God is up to during this challenging season
- Real Life
'I shared the gospel with my rapist'
Gwynneth Pugh–Jones was assaulted at knifepoint in her own home. She explains how, years later, she was able to preach the gospel to her attacker, and experience miraculous healing
- Opinion
Rob Bell on joy, suffering and the brilliance of Ecclesiastes
The controversial former pastor Rob Bell is currently bringing his unique blend of stand-up comedy, biblical exegesis and self-help spirituality to UK shores. Premier's regional producer Rachel Matthews caught up with him following his recent 'Introduction to Joy' performance in Manchester