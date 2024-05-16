Rachael Newham

Rachael Newham is a theology of mental health specialist and the author of Learning to Breathe: My journey with mental illness (SPCK) and And Yet: Finding joy in lament (SPCK). 

www.rachaelnewham90.substack.com
    Opinion

    The two most misused Bible verses on mental health

    2024-05-16T12:37:00

    The Bible doesn’t forbid Christians from grieving. Neither does it teach that you should never feel anxious, argues Rachel Newham. This mental health awareness week, she takes a fresh look at the scriptures we most often misunderstand

    Magazine Features

    Easter reflection: Why Jesus is still the hope of the world

    2022-03-28T16:12:00

    Jesus’ resurrection takes place against a backdrop of grief and despair. As the world grapples with war in Europe, Rachael Newham reflects on how the sadness of Good Friday and Holy Saturday reveals a king who came to minister to us not through power and might but through scars and tears