Prof Dr Noël Tredinnick
Prof Dr Noël Tredinnick is conductor emeritus and founder of the All Souls Orchestra and the professor of music at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He is also a broadcaster, writer and composer
- Reviews
Dr Noël Tredinnick: My 8 favourite songs
Noël spent 48 years at All Souls, Langham Place. A conductor, composer, arranger, orchestrator, hymnist, broadcaster, organist and lecturer, he is one of the UK’s most recognised church musicians.
- Reviews
Songs of Praise: Celebrating 60 years of God speaking through television
Songs of Praise's longest serving living conductor pays tribute to the programme
- Opinion
Britain never, never, ever shall be slaves to political correctness
Founder of the All Souls Orchestra, Prof Dr Noël Tredinnick explains why he believes the BBC is wrong to silence 'Rule, Brittania!'