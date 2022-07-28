Piyamary Shinoda
Piyamary Shinoda is a Photojournalist for Compassion Thailand. Hailing from Central Thailand, she has always been captivated by photography. Through her job, she meets people who have walked through some of the darkest shadows of life—poverty, violence, sickness, displacement, but she sees first hand that even in the shadows, there is hope.
‘The only thing that I could do was to pray’: The faith behind the Hollywood film Thirteen Lives
As Ron Howard’s film about the Thai football team trapped in a cave is released in the UK, one of the children tells the story of his faith and the future that followed his miraculous rescue