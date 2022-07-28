Piyamary Shinoda

Piyamary Shinoda is a Photojournalist for Compassion Thailand. Hailing from Central Thailand, she has always been captivated by photography. Through her job, she meets people who have walked through some of the darkest shadows of life—poverty, violence, sickness, displacement, but she sees first hand that even in the shadows, there is hope.