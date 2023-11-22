Phil Knox
Phil Knox is evangelism and missiology senior specialist at the Evangelical Alliance. He is the author of Story Bearer: How to share your faith with your friends and The Best of Friends: Choose wisely, care well (both IVP)
Jesus is seriously good for you - the research proves it
Having a faith makes you happier. That's according to a new survey which says people of faith are on average 20 per cent more satisfied with life than atheists. Phil Knox looks at the implications
Cheer up, Justin Welby. The decline of the church isn't your burden
Justin Welby has said that church decline was something he “personally” counts as “failure”. Responding to the news, Phil Knox says Christians of all denominations should be seeking to encourage their leaders. Few of us can understand the deep challenges they're facing, he says
Loneliness is bad for your health - and your Christian faith
Friendship is the most important of all human relationships, but we barely ever speak about it in Church. If we want to thrive as disciples, flourish as leaders and show the world around us what the Kingdom of God really looks like, we need a better understanding of what it means to be friends, says Phil Knox
Only half of Christians think evangelism is important. We must equip one another to share the good news
According to a new survey, 43 per cent of UK Christians know nothing about Jesus’ Great Commission and only half think it is important to share their faith. That’s a huge missed opportunity for the Church, says Phil Knox
The Queen’s funeral will be the greatest evangelistic opportunity in history. Let’s pray Justin Welby delivers
The most-watched funeral in the world will take place on Monday. Phil Knox says he’s praying the Archbishop of Canterbury’s message will be Jesus-centred
Neymar was offered €500,000 to shut up about Jesus. What would be your price?
Neymar is reportedly paid €500,000 a month to not talk about Jesus. What would be your price?