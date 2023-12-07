Peter Ould
Peter Ould is a Church of England priest and consultant statistician.
- Opinion
These CofE devotionals are lightweight, haphazard and verging on heresy. We can do better
At best, the CofE’s Christmas social media campaign is too light and fluffy to communicate the truth of the gospel says Rev Peter Ould. At worst, it misinterprets and mistranslates scripture. The Church must do better if it wants to win souls for Christ
- Opinion
Should Christians in the UK be worried about the prosperity gospel?
Over half of American churchgoers now believe God will bless them if they give more. Is the increase due to more people getting their teaching via the internet and TV? And if so, what could it mean for orthodox Christian beliefs in the UK? Peter Ould interrogates the data and makes a plea for better British surveys
- Opinion
A new survey claims most Anglicans back gay marriage. But the truth is very different
The survey claims 55 per cent of Anglicans believe that same-sex marriage is right. But the findings are being contested
- Opinion
Richard Page wasn't sacked for expressing Christian views. He was sacked for not doing his job
The Court of Appeal has ruled that it was lawful for Christian magistrate Richard Page to be sacked after he said a homosexual couple were not the best people to adopt a child. Christian Concern have called the decision, "unfair and chilling" and said it "should concern us all", but Peter Ould believes the court got it right
- Opinion
This Christian actress wasn't a victim of persecution. She just failed to read the script
The Christian actress Seyi Omooba has lost her legal case against a theatre who reportedly sacked her over her past comments about homosexuality. But having read the court's judgement, Rev Peter Ould says there's more to the story, and concludes Omooba was at fault
- Opinion
Why the Government's knee-jerk ban on gay conversion therapy fails to understand the real issues
The Church of England has welcomed government proposals to ban gay conversion therapy. But while Rev Peter Ould agrees there are spiritual and pastoral dangers in promising people you can "change" their sexuality, he says all parties need to take a closer look at the evidence.
- Opinion
Why it’s time for Team Alfie Evans to walk away from the battle lines
Reverend Peter Ould who lost a still-born baby, gives his view on the tragic case of Alfie Evans - the 23-month-old at the heart of a legal battle to extend his life-support
- Opinion
Vicky Beeching is being unfairly harassed by some Christians. We need to pray for her
A meme stating "you cannot be a Gay Christian" next to a photo of Vicky Beeching was shared by one user who commented “Your Choice. Heaven or Hell.” This led to the image being shared 20,000 times on social media. Rev Peter Ould explains why he believes all Christians - whatever their theology - need to be more careful in how they express their views
- Opinion
Let's not pretend George Michael was a saint, his morality was as mixed up as the rest of us
2016 has been a year full of celebrity deaths but, for some, George Michael's will hit the most hard. Peter Ould explains why his death reminds us of our own mixed morality.
- Opinion
Why the headlines about church decline might be misleading
Is it true that the years of church decline are over? Not necessarily, says statistician Revd Peter Ould