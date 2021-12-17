Peter Kay

Peter Kay is a sometime pastor, missionary and Bible teacher. He has worked in Kenya and Burundi among the spiritually rich, poorest of the poor

    Reviews

    Want to know God and enjoy his gifts? This book explains how you can

    2021-12-17T15:33:00

    This book gently stirs Christians to become those who encourage, strengthen and build up others. It is about helping us to develop a friendship with God so that we can make others aware of his love – often through prophetic words. Cahusac invites us to cultivate knowledge of God so ...