Peter Cook
Rev Peter Cook is executive director of New York State Council of Churches, an ecumenical organisation that advocates for changes in laws and policies to help the poor and disenfranchised and to improve the environment. Ordained in the United Church of Christ, Rev Cook has and MA and MDiv. from Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, California
- Opinion
When are we going to do something? Why America needs Christians to stand up for gun law reform
The Uvalde school massacre is the second mass shooting in America in less than two weeks. It’s time Christians recognised that the Second Amendment is not inerrant, says Rev Peter Cook. The sensible regulation of weapons is urgently needed