Pete Moorey
Pete Moorey is head of fundraising and engagement, community and churches for Christian Aid. He has significant experience of NGO and corporate campaigning in the UK, previously leading campaigns at the consumer association, Which?; at the National Council for Voluntary Organisations; and at BT. He is passionate about the power people have to shape and lead campaigns for social change.
- Opinion
Ezra Collective’s Mercury win is no surprise. God put music in human hearts
Even in an increasingly secular age, music and faith are inextricably woven together, says Pete Moorey. We’re drawn to music with Christian roots because it offers a counter-cultural message of hope to those who may not otherwise be interested in coming to church