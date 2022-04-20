Paul Houghton

Paul Houghton joined Kingdom Bank as CEO in 2020 and leads the Bank’s strategic thinking and planning as it seeks to serve UK churches. He has 20 years of leadership and management experience in financial and professional services and also sits on the Council of Oak Hill Theological College, chairs the Board of Governors at Birkdale School in Sheffield, and is an active member of his local Anglican evangelical church in Sheffield. He enjoys walking in the Peak District, cooking, and messing about in boats.