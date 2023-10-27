Paul Friend
Paul Friend leads South West Youth Ministries (SWYM) and has been involved in leadership roles in charity and church for the last 25 years. He is passionate about team leadership and developing a healthy leadership culture. His book, Fierce Humility (SWYM) is available now
Contact info
- Opinion
Leading like Jesus is the antidote to Church celebrity culture
We often see Jesus portrayed as meek and mild, but he actually led with a fierce humility and was often confrontational, says Paul Friend. In today’s celebrity-obsessed culture, the Church must return to Christ’s example of leadership if we are to model a better way
- Opinion
Why your church leader needs support and encouragement, not criticism
Record numbers of church leaders are considering quitting. When we’re tempted to complain, here’s some things to try and avoid
- Opinion
Churches are desperate for youth workers. So why can’t they find any?
Low pay, short term contracts and heavy recruitment into church leadership is resulting in a critical shortage of youth and children’s workers says Paul Friend of South West Youth Ministries. But who is to blame and what can we do about it?