Paul Diamond
Paul Diamond is a leading Christian and human rights barrister who has argued many ground-breaking cases; on religious rights, freedom of speech and civil liberties. He handles some of the most controversial cases in the national courts; from freedom of religion to issues such as abortion and gendercide. He has brought important cases to the European Court of Human Rights on religious liberty; and was involved in the famous Eweida & Others v United Kingdom.
- Opinion
Street preachers keep being arrested. I have a plan to stop this from happening
Ideas that offend, shock and disturb should be permitted, but free speech in the UK is not in robust health, warns Paul Diamond