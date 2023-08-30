Patrick Regan
Patrick Regan OBE is the founder of Kintsugi Hope and the author of Brighter Days (SPCK). For more information see: www.brighterdays.life
What God has to say about your anger problem
The modern world is a vexing place, and more of us than ever before are struggling to keep a lid on our emotions. Patrick Regan OBE unpicks the tricky issue of responding well when we’re feeling under pressure
Feeling anxious about Christmas? Here's how you can slow down and regain control
The founder of Christian mental well-being charity Kintsugi Hope, Patrick Regan, explains how he's fighting against perfectionism, anxiety and stress this Christmas
From applauding key workers to slamming Hancock’s rule-breaking…Covid has changed our values
On NHS Day, Patrick Regan says Covid has changed what our society values. Is it time for the Church to do the same?
How to thrive in adversity
Having lived with a degenerative condition for years, Patrick Regan has grappled with physical and emotional pain. Here he shares lessons in resilience he has learned personally, as well as gems shared by Anne Frank’s stepsister, Eva Schloss, former hostage Terry Waite and retired police commander John Sutherland