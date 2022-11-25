The new Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, talks testimony, trials and triumphs with Patrick Forbes. The new incumbent at Lambeth Palace speaks French, likes sailing and has occasionally had to look under his car to check for bombs while working on peace and reconciliation missions abroad. There is much more to Archbishop Justin Welby than meets the eye. He was the dark horse in the Canterbury stakes, having only been a bishop for a year. He worked in the oil industry for 11 years before leaving a highly paid executive post to train for ordination.