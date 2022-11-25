Patrick Forbes
Veteran broadcaster and ordained priest, Patrick is also an author whose book, The Gospel of Folly, explores the connections which bring hope to a stressed society and confused Church.
Gifts of grace - Jared C Wilson
When people used to ask me: “Are you ready for Christmas, Patrick?”, the answer was usually: “No!”
'God is Bigger than our Sin and Stupidity'
The new Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, talks testimony, trials and triumphs with Patrick Forbes. The new incumbent at Lambeth Palace speaks French, likes sailing and has occasionally had to look under his car to check for bombs while working on peace and reconciliation missions abroad. There is much more to Archbishop Justin Welby than meets the eye. He was the dark horse in the Canterbury stakes, having only been a bishop for a year. He worked in the oil industry for 11 years before leaving a highly paid executive post to train for ordination.
Life in a Dead-End Town
Continuing our Living Churches series, Patrick Forbes visits a small church with a big heart and 'Chas and Dave' style worship location. St Andrews Community Church is in Tilbury, a town of around 11,000 people perched on the Essex coast. The original church was Methodist and built in 1928. When the Germans flew in to bomb the town’s docks, they damaged the church - the current building dates from 1966. There’s a hall and a manse behind, the whole site overlooked by a block of flats. The church is a joint ecumenical project of the Methodist and Baptist churches.
On the Front Line
Continuing our Living Churches series, Patrick Forbes visits a church in Liverpool with a vision to reach the city and where the young people have a ball.