Pam Birtle

Pam Birtle is the founder, CEO and general manager of Cornerstone Fostering and Adoption Agency.

Herself care-experienced, Pam gave birth to a son the day before her fifteenth birthday. He was immediately put up for adoption. She came to faith in Christ aged 18 and at 21, became the youngest qualified social worker in Britain.

In 1999, she and her husband, Trevor, established Cornerstone, specifically to support Christian couples and singles in their fostering and adoption plans to care for some of the nation’s most vulnerable looked after children. It is currently the only Ofsted-inspected practicing Christian fostering agency where everybody (staff, volunteers, foster carers and adopters) have a living and active faith.