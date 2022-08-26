Palamanga Ouali

Palamanga Ouali was born in Burkina Faso. He has worked in the Development sector for 20 years, including working for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and has a Masters in Development Economics and Development Planning. Palamanga was named Vice President of the African Region of Compassion International in July of 2019 and is based in Burkina Faso. Prior to this, Palamanga served as the Regional Field Director of Kenya for nearly 3 years, after serving as both country director and senior regional director for Burkina Faso for close to 10 years. The African region has approximately 673 staff in eight countries. The work that Palamanga and Compassion International staff do directly impact 960,103 registered children in more than 3,400 projects throughout the region.