Omololu Fagunwa

Omololu Fagunwa is a Christian faith scholar and microbiologist. At the University of Huddersfield, his PhD research focuses on understanding the roles of gut microbes (especially bacteria) in health and disease, and how they help us in environment and creation care. He passionately engages in and encourages scientific endeavours to the glory of God and benefit of his creation. Since he attended the Faraday Summer Course in 2018, he has been actively involved in this subject: speaking in churches, writing posters and hosting the Called Scientist program on social media.