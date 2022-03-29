Nigel Biggar
Nigel Biggar CBE, BA, MA, PhD is Regius professor of moral and pastoral theology at the University of Oxford and director of the McDonald Centre for Theology, Ethics and Public Life. An ordained Anglican priest, he is also the author of Colonialism: A moral reckoning (HarperCollins), What’s Wrong with Rights? (Oxford University Press) and In Defence of War (Oxford University Press).
- Opinion
This Christian teaching suggests it's ethical for Ukraine to fight (and for us to arm them)
Can Christians ever justify war? Yes, says Prof Nigel Biggar. He explains the just war theory, a doctrine of military ethics, and how it applies to Ukraine, while encouraging us all to keep praying for peace