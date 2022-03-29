Nigel Biggar

Nigel Biggar

Nigel Biggar CBE, BA, MA, PhD is Regius professor of moral and pastoral theology at the University of Oxford and director of the McDonald Centre for Theology, Ethics and Public Life. An ordained Anglican priest, he is also the author of Colonialism: A moral reckoning (HarperCollins), What’s Wrong with Rights? (Oxford University Press) and In Defence of War (Oxford University Press).  