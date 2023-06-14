Nicky Gumbel
Nicky Gumbel is the former vicar of Holy Trinity Brompton (HTB) in London. Together with his wife Pippa, they pioneered Alpha, an introduction to the Christian faith run by all the major Christian denominations in 169 countries.
- Opinion
Nicky Gumbel: ‘If you want to learn resilience, look to Jesus’
The past few years have thrown so many challenges at us, says Nicky Gumbel. Jesus’ vision, love for others, relationships and model of empowerment show us how we can bend and not break. Here’s his sermon from the National Prayer Breakfast for Scotland in full
- Magazine Features
‘The best is yet to come’ Read Nicky Gumbel’s farewell sermon to HTB
As the vicar of England’s largest Anglican church retires, we share Nicky Gumbel’s farewell message in full
- Opinion
Nicky Gumbel: Coming out of the pandemic there's nothing I want more than to hear the roar of Jesus
After the last pandemic, the West experienced a period of economic prosperity and innovation. What will follow Covid-19? Nicky Gumbel is longing to hear the roar of the Lion of the tribe of Judah